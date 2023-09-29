Aerosmith has postponed the rest of its farewell tour after learning a vocal injury for frontman Steven Tyler is “more serious than initially thought.”

The band announced the postponed shows on Friday morning, saying all currently scheduled shows on the PEACE OUT tour will now be pushed to 2024. The band said specific new show dates will be announced “as soon as we know more.”

Aerosmith already postponed a series of concert dates earlier this month after the band said Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance.

In their update on Friday, Aerosmith said a doctor confirmed Tyler also fractured his larynx in addition to damaging his vocal cords. The fractured larynx, Aerosmith said, will require ongoing care.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” Aerosmith said.

Tyler addressed the news within Aerosmith’s statement, saying “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world.”

“I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” Tyler said.

Aerosmith said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for rescheduled tour dates.

Refunds will also be available for ticketholders once new dates are announced, the band said.

Aerosmith announced the PEACE OUT tour in May, planning a 40-date slate of shows scheduled to end on Jan. 26 in Montreal. Before Friday’s announcement, Aerosmith had been scheduled to perform at TD Garden on New Year’s Eve.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)