Aerosmith to play 4 shows in Massachusetts this summer

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Aerosmith, one of the most popular rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time, will play four shows in Massachusetts this summer.

The Boston-based rockers are slated to perform at MGM Springfield as part of their “Deuces are Wild” tour on Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Aug. 26., and Aug. 29. Each performance will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 1.

🎶We don't want to miss a thing.🎶 Especially any moments with @Aerosmith coming to MGM Springfield! You have 4 chances to see them at @MM_Center LIVE this August. Tickets on sale Friday. https://t.co/1IsmShR2XQ pic.twitter.com/ZPIia6ckpo — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) February 26, 2019

Aerosmith has sold over 150 million albums worldwide.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

