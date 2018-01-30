SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – Number 80—it’s definitely a New England favorite. Danny Amendola stepped up in a big in the AFC Championship, catching two fourth quarter touchdowns.

Amendola came to the NFL after every team passed on him in the draft. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.

The wide receiver’s parents grew up in Scituate. His parents moved to Texas in search of teaching jobs, and that’s where he was born.

At Hennessy’s News, where Amendola’s grandmother worked until recently retiring, they love the Pats player and remember him stopping by to see her.

“Every time they play, people come in here the next day, looking for his grandmother. She’s the most popular person in Scituate,“ Hennessy’s News employee Mike McGaughey said.

Amendola’s grandparents, Roseann and Jim McCarthy, have mementos on the wall, and they were camera shy but bursting with pride.

“I’m proud of all of my grandchildren, but this is over the top,” Roseann said.

Jim joked that he “can’t walk down the street without someone coming up” and shaking his hand.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)