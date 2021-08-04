DALLAS (WHDH) — Police arrested a Dallas firefighter Friday after authorities say he lied about contracting COVID-19 to get time off and more than $12,000 in paid leave.

William Jordan Carter, 38, is facing a charge of felony theft, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas firefighter requested time off from work on March 24 after saying that his spouse had tested positive for the coronavirus, the affidavit read.

A week later, he allegedly told a deputy chief that his daughter had also tested positive, resulting in him getting an additional week off.

Two days before he was due to return to work, Carter reportedly told the deputy chief that he too had tested positive for COVID-19, the affidavit continued.

Carter had been asked to provide a copy of his test results but he allegedly said he had not actually been tested.

The deputy chief later asked Carter whether he could provide documentation of his family’s diagnoses but he could not, according to the affidavit.

The deputy chief then asked Carter if his statements about his family testing positive were true, in which Carter responded, “I guess not,” the affidavit read.

When asked why he made up those statements, Carter allegedly said, “Greed, I guess,” before adding that it was so he wouldn’t have to go to work.

Carter had received $12,548.86 in paid COVID-19 leave over the span of three payroll periods during spring, the affidavit continued.

Bank records obtained by detectives reportedly showed payments that included about $1,400 spent at the Kalahari waterpark resort in Round Rock, along with gift shop purchases in Waco and a Buc-ee’s in Temple.

Carter has been placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation.

