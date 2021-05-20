Affidavit: Gross says Walsh knew of allegations against Dennis White before naming him police commissioner

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross has written an affidavit that swears former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh knew of the allegations against the city’s new top cop years before he was appointed to the position.

Commissioner Dennis White was sworn in by Walsh on Feb. 1 and then placed on leave two days later after a 22-year-old civil restraining order stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident was made public.

White is suing acting Mayor Kim Janey after she took steps last week to fire him and appoint a new commissioner.

Gross said he was among the people who briefed Walsh when White came up for a promotion in 2014.

Walsh pushed back on his claim in a statement.

“As I said on February 3, I was not aware of these serious allegations until after I appointed White as police commissioner,” it read. “Neither the allegations nor the internal affairs files were shared with me in 2014, or during any other consideration of Dennis White. Had I known, I would not have chosen him for police commissioner or any other role.”

The suit between Janey and White is expected to be in court on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)