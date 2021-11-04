PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest facing child pornography charges in Rhode Island was released on unsecured bond and will be allowed to travel to Kansas to stay with a family member while he awaits trial.

The Rev. James W. Jackson, 66, made an initial appearance in federal court in Providence on Wednesday.

Prosecutors sought to have Jackson detained, saying he was a flight risk and a danger to the community. But Jackson will be allowed to travel to Kansas with home detention and GPS monitoring. Authorities did not specify exactly where in Kansas he would stay.

Jackson was arrested on Saturday by state police after a court-authorized search warrant was executed at St. Mary’s church and rectory in Providence.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began on Sept. 4 after police identified an IP address sharing files of “child sexual abuse materials” through a peer-to-peer network.

The IP address was linked to St. Mary’s, according to authorities.

Investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on an external hard drive owned by Jackson, according to court documents.

An email seeking comment was left with Jackson’s attorney.

Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin in an earlier statement said Jackson has been prohibited from performing the duties of a priest.

Jackson came to the diocese in August from the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, which has cared for St. Mary’s since June 2018. He had previously passed a background check, the organization said.

Jackson also faces arraignment on related state charges on Nov. 15.

