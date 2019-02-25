Affidavit: Robert Kraft visited Florida massage parlor day of AFC Championship

JUPITER, Fla. (WHDH) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a massage parlor in Florida on two occasions in January, including on the day of his team’s AFC Championship showdown with the Kansas Chiefs, and paid cash in exchange for sexual services, police said.

The 77-year-old billionaire, who was said to be wearing a blue baseball hat, was caught on camera entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, according to court documents.

Video from inside the parlor allegedly shows Kraft being escorted to a massage room by an Asian woman during both visits, which police said lasted less than an hour,

Before leaving the building, Kraft was allegedly seen paying with a $100 bill and hugging the women.

An undercover agent is said to have spotted Kraft exit the establishment on Jan. 19 and get into the front passenger’s seat of a 2014 white Bentley. Kraft was positively identified following a traffic stop but he still returned the next day for a second encounter, the documents said.

Kraft is facing two counts of soliciting prostitution. He faces up to a year in jail, a fine, and possible community service.

Through a spokesperson, Kraft “categorically” denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

The NFL says it will handle the sex solicitation case as it would any other issue under the league’s conduct policy.

Authorities say Kraft will be summonsed to court on April 24. He is not required to appear before a judge.

