BOSTON (WHDH) - About 100 people gathered outside the Massachusetts State House Thursday to condemn Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Those who joined the rally could be heard shouting “Stop war in Ukraine” in response to Russia’s wide-ranging attack on the country.

Many of the protestors are from Ukraine and still have loved ones there, including Olga Ivaniv.

“This night was very hard for us,” she said. “We could not sleep, obviously, so we were, like, all calling. There were constant phone calls and calling and talking to them. I was afraid, like, every conversation would be the last conversation. That was my biggest worry. And I have a fear I’m never gonna see them again, you know?”

People are continuing to keep in touch with loved ones in Ukraine through cellphones but are fearful that communication might soon be cut off.

They are calling for local leaders to cut ties with Russia and impose economic stations. They also want funds and supplies sent to Ukraine, as well as prayers for their safety.

