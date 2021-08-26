BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium is marking an unusual birthday this week.

Deco, one of the aquarium’s most beloved African penguins, is turning 40 years old.

African penguins, which usually live 10 to 15 years in the wild, is named after the Art Deco style of the early 1900s, which often featured penguins. African penguins usually live 10 to 15 years in the wild.

The aquarium says Deco spends most of her time swimming around the habitat, though she has been venturing out to other locations during feeding time as part of the Aquarium’s efforts to encourage the African penguins to do more foraging for their own food. She has one chick, “Good Hope,” who just turned 32 years old and also lives at the Aquarium.

