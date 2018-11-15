TORONTO (WHDH) — Snow in Canada isn’t really something most people living there get excited about but for two young African refugees experiencing snow for the first time, it’s pure, unfiltered joy.

Dressed in thick winter coats, the brother and sister rushed outside to twirl in the falling snowflakes.

Toronto resident Rebecca Davies, who posted the video to social media, is hosting a family of five from the east African country of Eritrea, which has one of the most repressive regimes in the world.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also retweeted it.

The 43-second clip has been viewed millions of times on Twitter and been shared tens of thousands of times.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)