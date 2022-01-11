BOSTON (WHDH) - An African several that was spotted roaming around a Lincoln neighborhood last week is set to get his severely damaged hind leg amputated.

The MSPCA-Angell’s Community Outreach team captured the wildcat, now named Bruno, in Lincoln on Jan. 4.

Bruno was rushed to the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain headquarters for an evaluation, where a spokesperson said they discovered that the cat’s right hind leg was broken in two spots.

Prior to getting his leg amputated, Bruno will receive full body x-rays to screen for metabolic bone disease in order to determine the health of his musculoskeletal system and whether further medical care will be needed, the spokesperson added.

The surgery is scheduled to be performed at the MSPCA-Angell Boston clinic as soon as Wednesday. Bruno will also be neutered at that time.

Following Bruno’s recovery, he will be sent to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota, where 15 other servals already reside.

“Not only will Bruno live out his life at a sanctuary that offers him a natural and safe habitat with heated, indoor buildings, but is going to a place that shares the MSPCA’s values: that wild animals do not exist for our entertainment,” said Kara Holmquist, Director of Advocacy for the MSPCA.

Bruno’s medical bills are expected to reach $5,000. Anyone wishing to offset these costs can contribute at mspca.org/Bruno.

