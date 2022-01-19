PINE COUNTY, Minn. (WHDH) — An African serval spotted roaming around a Massachusetts neighborhood earlier this month has arrived at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota, where he continues to rehab after getting his severely damaged hind leg amputated.

Bruno, who is estimated to be about a year old, was found by residents in Lincoln, Mass. on Jan. 4.

The wildcat was rushed to the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain headquarters for an evaluation, where a spokesperson said they discovered that Bruno’s right hind leg was broken in two spots.

Bruno ended up getting his leg amputated and also got neutered before making the 3,000-mile journey to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Pine County, Minn.

The sanctuary says that Bruno will do fine with three legs and that “he’s already showing signs he likes enrichment and playing.”

