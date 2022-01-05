LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - A large African wild cat spotted roaming around a Lincoln neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is set to undergo treatment for a broken leg before it will ultimately be placed in a zoo or sanctuary.

The MSPCA-Angell’s Community Outreach team captured the serval, now named Bruno, in Lincoln after responding to calls from residents who had left out food for the hungry cat.

Bruno was rushed to the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain headquarters for an evaluation, where a spokesperson says they discovered that the cat’s right hind leg was broken in two spots.

The MSPCA says it is working to determine the best possible course of treatment for Bruno, which may include amputation of the leg.

Bruno wore no ID tags and was not microchipped, the MSCPA said.

He will not be available for adoption but will instead be placed in a zoo or sanctuary once his treatment and recovery are completed.

