GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Gloucester are heading back to school Monday.

Teachers there reached a deal with the district on Friday.

Students were out of class for 10 days.

The new contract includes pay increases for teachers and paraprofessionals as well as paid parental leave.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)