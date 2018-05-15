After 2 years, family realizes their ‘dog’ is actually a bear

KUNMING, CHINA (WHDH) – Two years ago while on vacation, Su Yun bought a puppy for her family, believing it to be a Tibetan Mastiff.

Only it wasn’t a puppy, it was a black bear.

It wasn’t until very recently that the “dog’s” appetite started to grow and he began walking around on two legs. That’s when the family knew something was wrong.

The “dog” turned out to be an endangered Asiatic black bear and grew to 3 feet and over 250 lbs.

After realizing their mistake, the family called local authorities and the bear is now being cared for at the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Center.

