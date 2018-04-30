After 30 years, retiring officer tearfully signs off for final time

(WHDH) — A police officer in Sarasota, Florida, broke down in tears as he signed off for the final time after 30 years on the job.

As he sat in his cruiser, Officer Andre Jenkins did his best to hold back tears but started to cry as he went 10-7 (out of service).

“This will be my last transmission radio,” Jenkins said. “I would like to thank all my SPD family for the last 30 years of being by my side.”

Jenkins noted the many good memories that he made over the years with his police family and said he’ll always cherish them for the rest of his life.

“I wish you all well and a safe tour of duty,” Jenkins said before ending the radio call.

“We might be biased but the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department have some of the biggest hearts for our community. We love serving, protecting and giving back,” the department said in a Facebook post.

