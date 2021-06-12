BOSTON (WHDH) - A ticket issued more than 40 years ago finally gave someone admission to the New England Aquarium.

The ticket, which reads “You have arrived too late to fully enjoy our facilities, this ticket is good for admission at any time in the future,” was issued to a woman four decades ago. She held onto it and ultimately gave it to her niece, who finally went to redeem the ticket.

Aquarium officials said it was still good and let her in, and are keeping the ticket for display.

