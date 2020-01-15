After 5 decades, Top of the Hub and Skywalk Observatory closing their doors for good

BOSTON (WHDH) - After five decades of service, one of Boston’s most popular restaurants and attractions is preparing to close its doors for good.

The owner and operator of the Top of the Hub Restaurant and Lounge and the Skywalk Observatory announced Wednesday that the two iconic destinations will welcome its last visitors on April 18.

According to John Quagliata, Chairman of Select Restaurants, Inc., the lack of a new lease is not due to management failure, an inability to pay escalating rents or a downturn in business.

“Despite continued sales growth, a commitment to once again invest millions of dollars in the restaurant, and our heartfelt desire to operate the restaurant as we have for decades, Boston Properties chose not to extend our lease,” Quagliata said.

More than 200 employees — some having worked at the two venues for several years– will be laid off as a result.

Quagliata said the announcement was made today to make staff aware of the restaurant’s circumstances. “We are respectful of our staff, our family, we wanted them to learn the news directly from ownership and management.”

The Skywalk Observatory, located directly below the restaurant on the 50th floor, is New England’s tallest observatory.

Both the restaurant and observatory have been featured on a number of travel and food shows.

The owners say that while the popular restaurant has hosted many famous people over the years, it is the thousands of patrons from Greater Boston who celebrated countless engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, and other special occasions who they will miss the most.

