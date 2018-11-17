After 6 weeks striking employees come to tentative agreement with Marriott

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six weeks ago, more than a thousand Marriott employees walked out of seven hotels in Boston Wednesday. On Saturday local union leaders announced that they had come to a tentative agreement with the hotel chain.

The Unite Here labor union says that a ratification vote will be scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Hynes Convention Center where employees will have the chance to approve a new contract, according to a post on the union’s Twitter page.

The post shows workers who walked the final pick lines celebrating the news.

On October 3, the Unite Here labor union said more than 1,500 unionized housekeepers, cooks, bartenders, bellhops, dishwashers and other workers officially went on strike for better pay at 5 a.m. after months of failed contract negotiations.

Workers are not making enough money, need more hours and in many cases need to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, according to union leaders.

On the picket lines, workers could be seen hoisting signs reading, “on strike” and “one job should be enough.”

According to the union, this was this first hotel strike in Boston’s history.