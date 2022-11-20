WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After a horrific overnight bus crash on campus, members of the Brandeis University community in Waltham gathered to process the tragedy.

Kiah Holstrom knew people on the bus last night, and the student who was killed. She and her group of friends took a moment to witness the aftermath of the scene, littered with debris. Others stopped by to lay flowers.

“The people involved didn’t deserve what happened to them,” Holmstrom said. “It’s just really sad and I’m glad that my close friends are ok. It’s just really tragic.”

The Brandeis sophomore said the shuttle service is one she and her friends use. She had friends on the bus Saturday night during the crash, and knew the student who was killed.

“It’s nuts. You never think it’s gonna happen to you until it does,” she said.

In an emergency meeting of students and faculty at the Shapiro campus center, the student body president took a moment to thank first responders who worked the crash, calling them “campus heroes.”

Brandeis President Ronald Liebowitz also spoke at the meeting, and urged students to seek support in the wake of the tragedy.

“These are very difficult and I can tell you right now it doesn’t go away,” Liebowitz said. “And when you get a few days out, you really have to process this and try to understand.”

Joselinne Cruz is a student whose dorm is up the street from where the crash happened. She said she came home Saturday night to blocked roads and loud sirens.

“It was just so sad to think about the fact that people I don’t know but have seen around campus,” Cruz said. “It’s just so heartbreaking that someone passed away.”

The Brandeis counseling center was available for student walk-ins Sunday, and will be for the days to come. Classes have been canceled for Monday and Tuesday. Spiritual life and Hillel on campus will also be holding gatherings to ensure students get the support they need.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)