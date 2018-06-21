After bone marrow transplant, 3-year-old Dighton boy gets special welcome home

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grant Medeiros is tougher than most 3-year-olds.

He’s battling a second round of acute myroid leukemia and just had a bone marrow transplant, leaving Boston Children’s Hospital.

And he was riding in style.

“He just had a smile on his face the whole time,” his mother, Lori Medeiros, said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics escorted grant and his family from Taunton to Dighton. Firefighter Tom Medeiros made it happen.

“It’s very inspiring,” he said. “It makes me feel good that we can finally help somebody who looks up to us and who we are as a role model.”

“We’re overwhelmed,” Lori Medeiros said. “Thankful. He fought so hard. He’s always come out on top. The support is unbelievable. He’s a fighter and so strong. He did better than we did through this.”

For Grant it was all smiles. The cheeky kid waved to supporters and had just one plan for his night home.

“All he wanted to do was ride his Mustang,” Lori Medeiros said. “He kept asking and now he’s doing it. He’s home. Just one step at at time. Now it’s another chapter.”

Grant will need to be isolated for a year while his immune system recovers.

