BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Sunday, North End restaurants can once again have outdoor seating, with Hanover street turning into a one-way road.

Many restaurants protested Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan requiring them to pay $7,500 fees for the seating while other neighborhood eateries do not have to pay that fee. Wu said the fees will help keep the North End clean and alleviate resident parking concerns.

Restaurant owners said they were glad to allow patio seating again.

“I’m excited it’s coming back,” said Daily Catch owner Basil Freddura. “I think it’s great for the city, it’s great for the neighborhood, it’s great for the residents.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)