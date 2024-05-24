DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors will be back in court Friday to hear more testimony in the hotly-watched Karen Read murder trial, following a day off duty Thursday.

Proceedings are expected to begin at 9 a.m.

Wednesday’s proceedings brought more cross examination of Jennifer McCabe, testimony from another one of the people who found John O’Keefe’s body, and additional testimony from two people who went on a friends and family trip with O’Keefe and Read weeks before O’Keefe died.

After first testifying on Friday, McCabe stepped down late Wednesday morning and was followed on the witness stand by Kerry Roberts, who, along with McCabe and Read, found O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, unresponsive in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

After Roberts, the jury heard from Laura and Marietta Sullivan, who described their memories of an at times tense vacation to Aruba around New Year’s Day in 2022.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, ran him over with her SUV and left him for dead as she dropped him off at the party after a night of drinking.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Alberts’ house. In its theory, the defense has claimed the McCabes were involved in a cover-up after O’Keefe’s death, which the McCabes have denied.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

Catch up on the trial with 7News’s daily recaps: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 11, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15, Day 16.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)