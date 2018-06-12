After dog goes missing in NH, mysterious call leads owner back to beloved pet

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - There’s no question 11-year-old Nikko is Lily Martinez’s sidekick.

“He’s like a third child,” she said. “He’s with me all the time.”

So like she often does, Lily drove to Walgreen’s on Sunday and left Nikko in the car with the air conditioning running and her car doors unlocked.

But when he came out, Nikko was gone.

“I thought someone was playing a joke,” she said.

But it was no joke. Lily was so distraught, she says she didn’t sleep at all on Sunday night.

But 36 hours later, Lily got a phone call. The person on the other line gave her an address in Methuen and said Nikko was there.

“When they said that I took the highway and drove over there myself.”

Once Lily got to the home, the person who answered first said there was no dog. But Lily had a feeling, so she called police, and suddenly the person returned with Nikko.

“I don’t even know how to explain it because I’d been waiting for that moment to happen.”

Now Lily says she feels the person who took her dog is lucky they didn’t come face to face.

“I don’t want to say anything to him, but I know I would do something,” she said.

Police are investigating the incident and have released a photo of someone they believe may know more about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashua, New Hampshire police.

The photo of that person is below:

