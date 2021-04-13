After Dorchester grandmother shot and killed, clergy demand mayoral candidates discuss community safety

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston clergy are calling on all mayoral candidates to participate in a public debate on community safety after a 73-year-old grandmother was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday.

The Violence Reduction Task Force says a debate is the only way to know how candidates will combat violence in the city.

“These clergy and these officers surrounding me recognize there’s a line in the sand and there now must be a public reckoning, and we’re going to advance that reckoning” said the Rev. Eugene Rivers III. “We’re making every person that is a candidate for mayor to explain and justify their policies.”

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 19 Olney St. around 6 p.m. Saturday found Delores Brown, of Dorchester, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

She was taken by Boston EMS to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Brown leaves behind four children, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help defray the cost of her funeral.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)