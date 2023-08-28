After only months on the job, Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca plans to step down in two weeks and hand the role of the Healey administration’s top transportation official to a deputy, Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced Monday.

A Healey spokesperson said Fiandaca, who started the job Jan. 30, will end her tenure on Sept. 11. Fiandaca will then continue to serve in an advisory role until the end of the year. Undersecretary for Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt will take over as acting transportation secretary.

In statements, officials did not provide a reason for Fiandaca’s departure, the first from Healey’s Cabinet. Healey “wish[ed] her well in all of her future endeavors.”

“She came to our administration with over four decades of experience in transportation and a proven track record of getting things done. She hit the ground running and has delivered on many of our key transportation priorities,” Healey said. “We are confident that the Department of Transportation will be in good hands and well-positioned to continue this important work with Monica Tibbits-Nutt as Acting Secretary, as she has a deep knowledge of our transportation system and a commitment to public engagement and equity.”

