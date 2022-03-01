CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter pulled himself out of a collapsed stairwell and went right back to battling a blaze at a Chelsea home Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire on Bloomingdale Street just before 3 p.m. found heavy smoke in the home, and while one firefighter was on the back stairwell it collapsed under him, officials said. The firefighter pulled himself out and was checked out by emergency responders before returning to the scene.

No one was home and firefighters knocked down the blaze, officials said.

