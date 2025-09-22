SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite dozens of candidates looking to claw their way to the top, Minerva has been crowned the new cat mayor of a bike path on Somerville that was lined with campaign signs featuring local felines.

Residents started voting for their favorite candidates earlier this year with dozens of pets facing off the incumbent, Berry, who was the unofficial mayor of the bike path for about a year-and-a-half.

His owner says she enjoyed the contest saying, “it’s nice to see democracy in action.”

Minerva’s campaign won on an ambiguous one-word platform: Crime.

