After first homeless case of coronavirus, Boston adding beds and shelters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will add hundreds of new beds for the homeless after a homeless person tested positive for the coronavirus, Mayor Marty Walsh said Sunday.

“These additional beds will ease burden on shelters as [homeless residents] practice physical distancing and provide more safe safes for them to quarantine,” Walsh said.

Suffolk University will repurpose a dorm to provide at least 172 beds and another 70 beds will be provided at a former hospital in Brighton owned by the Davis Companies.

“We reached out to the city and said ‘Is this something you can use to help address the crisis?'” said Stephen Davis of The Davis Companies. “We’re pleased that it turned out the building is suitable for use.”

And Gov. Charlie Baker announced an online portal for residents and companies to donate and sell personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns to the state to deliver to workers on the front line.

“Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times,” Baker said.

