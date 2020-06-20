After hot first day of summer, more 90 degree days in Boston on the way

BOSTON (WHDH) - On the first day of summer, Boston saw its first 90-degree day of the year — with more on the way.

On Saturday, Boston hit 90 degrees for the first time since Sept. 23, 2019. Lawrence saw its third straight 90-degree day.

The average temperature for this time of year is in the 70s, but Boston will see temperatures around 90 degrees through Wednesday.

