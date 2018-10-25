After incredible catch, Andrew Benintendi making case for World Series MVP

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have jumped out to a commanding two-games-to-none lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in large part due to the outstanding play of outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

In Game 1, the 24-year-old came to the plate five times and tallied four hits. In Game 2, he jumped up in front of the Green Monster like a ballerina dancer and robbed Brian Dozier of at least a base hit.

Benintendi landed just feet in front of the Fenway Park scoreboard and received a roaring ovation for his magical effort.

The grab sent fans on social media into a frenzy as many likened his in-flight pose to Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo.

Let's take another moment to appreciate this catch please. #AirBenny pic.twitter.com/ufHScRXFH1 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 25, 2018

“I thought I got a good jump off the bat, which actually helped,” Benintendi said of the play. “I just tried to time up my jump and I was able to do it.”

For Benintendi, it was just another day at the office. In Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, he made a diving catch in the ninth inning to secure a crucial victory of the Houston Astros.

When asked which catch he enjoyed more, Benintendi said the Houston grab “had more meaning” but that he was thrilled to pick up David Price, who earned his second straight postseason victory.

“David is out there busting his butt making pitches and that’s what we’re out there to do is make plays,” he said. “If you can make a play for your pitcher that’s what you try to do.”

Fellow outfielder Mookie Betts joked about Benintendi’s ballet-like form after the game, saying the two “worked on it during spring training.”

Whether or not Benintendi is named MVP of the Fall Classic, it’s safe to say Boston Globe photographer Jim Davis’ image of the now-infamous play will forever live on in Red Sox history.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)