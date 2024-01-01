CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An end of an era — after more than 40 years of providing laughs to audiences in Cambridge, Improv Boston is ending its run and the group is talking about the difficult decision.

“It’s hard, from my perspective, to be on the side of winding down a 40-year legacy,” said Improv Boston’s Managing Director Matt Laidlaw, who noted bringing audiences back after the pandemic proved difficult.

“We just could never replicate what we needed from an audience-attending-shows perspective,” he said.

The group says it hopes to find investors to revive the performances in the future. For the time being, they’re encouraging area residents to support local arts.

The National Touring Company for Improv Boston will have a final performance on Jan. 26 at the Rockwell in Somerville.

