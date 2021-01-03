After nearly 50 years, man reunited with Attleboro High School class ring

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) -

I was thrilled it was a real surprise.

After nearly half a century, an Attleboro man finally has his high school class ring back.

Jack Healey said he lost the ring at a Raynham house he once lived at while he was moving back to Attleboro. The new residents found it and kept it in a box until recently, when one of the family members reached out to the Attleboro High School Alumni Association on Facebook to try and find the ring’s owner.

Jack said he doesn’t spend much time online and didn’t see the post that the association was looking for him — but an old high school girlfriend did.

“Janice texted me and said ‘Hey, I think they found your ring’ and she should know because for a month or two she wore it when we were in high school together,” Jack said.

Now, he’s keeping the ring securely on his pinky — the only finger it will fit.

“I must have been a scrawny kid that’s all I can tell you!” Jack said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)