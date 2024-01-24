BOSTON (WHDH) - A proposed bill seeks to keep Massachusetts corrections officers safer at work, named for a former officer who was beaten by an inmate while on the job.

Matt Tidman was on duty at MCI Shirley in August 2022 when he was attacked in the prison gym with a 10 to 15 lb. metal pole by an inmate previously convicted of murder, sustaining severe head injuries. He was medflighted from the prison, where he was on life support and in a coma. He returned home two months later, permanently disabled.

After Tidman was assaulted, the Department of Corrections instituted a temporary ban on free weights in their facilities; HB 2422, filed by State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, of Barnstable, also known as “Matt’s Law”, would make that ban permanent.

“He’s struggling,” Xiarhos said at a hearing on the bill Tuesday. “He’s lucky to be alive, he knows it. He died, his heart stopped, everything. It’s a real life tragedy, we’re fortunate it wasn’t worse, but we’ve got to make sure it never happens again, and that’s Matt’s Law.”

Tidman also spoke at Tuesday’s hearing about his struggle and the need for this new protection.

“Matt’s Law takes care of everyone’s safety, because these weights can be used against an inmate, inmate to inmate,” Xiarhos said.

Xiarhos said he’s hopeful the bill will make it to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk soon and become law.

