After OK for Pfizer shot, teens line up for vaccines in Westborough

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 800 teenagers came out for a vaccine clinic in Westborough on Saturday after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Metrowest Regional Collaborative opened its vaccine site at the Doubletree Hotel to all teenagers, not just those in areas served by the seven-town collaborative. Sophie Chapin, 16, said she was excited to get a vaccine after having to stay home from school and her gymnastics team when she was a close contact of a positive case.

“Covid ruins a lot of lives, and it messes up a lot of people’s lives,” Chapin said. “So many people had to leave their jobs and so many people died from it, I think it’s very important that we do everything to stop it.”

Teenagers need consent from their parents, either verbally or through a state form, to get the vaccine and organizers said if the vaccine is approved for 12- to 15-year-olds they would set up another clinic. Ed Burman of the Ashland Health Department said he expected many more youths to sign up.

“Now that it’s available I think a lot of teens want it,” Burman said. “We’re also hearing from parents [that] a lot of colleges these kids are going to next year are going to require it.”

