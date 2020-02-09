After poll slip, Buttigieg pushes back on Biden

After a slip in the polls and an attack ad from former Vice President Joe Biden, former mayor Pete Buttigieg fired as he worked large crowds in New Hampshire Sunday.

After Biden said Buttigieg is not former President Barack Obama in an ad, Buttigieg turned the claim back on Biden.

” I’m not Barack Obama and neither he is. Neither is anyone running for president right now,” Buttigieg said on The Week. ‘This isn’t 2008, it’s 2020. And this election is about where our country is headed next and of course how to defeat Donald Trump.”

Buttigieg remains in second place but dropped four points in Saturday’s 7News/Emerson College poll. The crowd of Buttigieg backers at a Nashua event had to be taken to an overflow room, and they said their support was solid.

“Look who is in Washington, he has not one ounce of experience, so that does not factor in the least for me,” said Carol Kappel. “Ultimately, it’s about who can make change.”

