After recount, Koh concedes Democratic House primary

BOSTON (AP) — After a district-wide recount, Democrat Dan Koh has conceded defeat in a Sept. 4 congressional primary in Massachusetts.

Koh told supporters in an e-mail on Monday that it was time to unite behind the winner of the race, Lori Trahan.

“Today, my heart is filled with love and appreciation,” the e-mail said. “Out of 89,000 votes, it looks like we fell short by about 0.1%. There’s no use in getting upset about the close margin – we can’t afford to. It’s time for us to unite behind Lori Trahan to be sure this seat stays Democratic. Plus, there’s so much to be thankful for.”

The announcement came as the recount in the 3rd congressional district was winding down, and Trahan appeared to be adding slightly to her lead.

Koh requested a recount after the initial count showed him trailing Trahan by 122 votes after the 10-way Democratic primary. The candidates were vying for the Democratic nomination for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, who did not seek re-election.

Trahan will face Republican Rick Green and independent candidate Mike Mullen in November.

