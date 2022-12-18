COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours after police issued a shelter in place order for a neighborhood in Cohasset, police arrested the man they say barricaded himself in his home after entering the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw and trying to use the device to break through the security door, officials said.
At 3:40 p.m. Cohasset police issued the order for anyone living within a quarter-mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road as they work to get the man to leave his home, where there were two young children present.
Around 8 p.m. police gave the all clear, saying the man was in custody and the children were safe. The man was going to be taken to a hospital for evaluation before being transferred to police custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
