COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours after police issued a shelter in place order for a neighborhood in Cohasset, police arrested the man they say barricaded himself in his home after entering the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw and trying to use the device to break through the security door, officials said.

At 3:40 p.m. Cohasset police issued the order for anyone living within a quarter-mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road as they work to get the man to leave his home, where there were two young children present.

Around 8 p.m. police gave the all clear, saying the man was in custody and the children were safe. The man was going to be taken to a hospital for evaluation before being transferred to police custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

12/18/2022 3:40 PM — Cohasset Police have issued a shelter in place for for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road in Cohasset. Police are on scene in the area. An update will be posted here with more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Hu6lSZDBWB — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) December 18, 2022

