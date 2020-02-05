After strong showing in Iowa, Buttigieg pleased about seeing big bump in latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Following a reporting debacle in Iowa, the Democratic presidential candidates are pivoting to an unpredictable race in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s got a big bounce in New Hampshire following his perceived victory in the Hawkeye State, according to our exclusive 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL.

He saw a 5 point bump among prospective Democratic voters, bringing him up to 17 percent.

The former mayor is beginning to break away from the pack and establish himself as a strong second-place candidate.

After speaking Wednesday in Concord at a town hall on climate and clean energy, Buttigieg told 7NEWS that he expects to gain even more momentum in the Granite State as his campaign continues to reach out to a wide array of voters, including Republicans.

“We are clearly living in a very divided and polarized time, and while I feel very strongly about the values that make me a Democrat, this is also a moment where we have to cut through that,” he said. “Washington right now is dominated, especially as we look at the impeachment vote coming up on the Senate floor, we see how Washington is dominated by these kinds of divisions. We can’t go on like that.”

Buttigieg also told 7NEWS that transforming his campaign from nothing into a leader coming out of Iowa has been extraordinary.

However, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding strong at number one, commanding 32 percent.

Biden, once considered to be the party darling, is polling in third place with 13 percent of those polled saying they would vote for him in the upcoming primary.

The Massachusetts and Minnesota senators are tied for fourth-place with each raking in 11 percent.

Warren took a 2 point hit from last night’s tracking poll and Klobuchar went down just one point — both still well within the 4.3 percent margin of error.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are also competing neck-and-neck for fifth, with each pulling 6 percent. Yang went up 1 point and Gabbard went up 2.

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer saw the biggest slump of the night, losing 3 percentage points in 24 hours dropping him from 5 percent to 2 percent.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is on the map in this newest tracking poll, jumping from zero to 1 percent among prospective Democratic primary voters

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet remains at zero.

