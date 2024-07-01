DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury in the Karen Read murder trial will resume deliberations Monday morning after telling the judge Friday that they “have been unable to reach a unanimous verdict”.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

After nearly a full week of deliberations, the jury remains unable to agree on what really happened. 74 witnesses and 657 exhibits were shown over the course of trial.

Judge Beverly Cannone ultimately decided the jury still has a lot of work to do.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. The defense has pointed to Proctor as a key player in the alleged cover-up and raised questions about his handling of evidence.

Prosecutors have pushed back on the defense’s claims.

