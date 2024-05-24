WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Woburn School Committee came to a decision Thursday night after tensions rose over the division of school districts within the city.

“It is time right now to make a decision,” said Woburn School Committee member Andrew Lipsett. “Are we supporting what s in the best interest of of the students in our schools or are we not? And if we are not, I want people to take a really good look at why they are sitting on this committee. We’ve gone through tough times and no one on the committee has ever done that – that’s a disgrace.”

It was the second gathering of the school committee this week, following a meeting Monday in which many parents demonstrated outside, pleading for a pause in a redistricting decision that would have closed a local elementary school.

During Monday’s meeting, the school administration opened the floor to the public to discuss the five redistricting options on the table, as the district is running out of space at almost all of its elementary schools. Many parents and teachers were upset about the option that would open an early childhood education program, but close Linscott-Rumford Elementary School.

The committee ultimately decided on the first of their five options, which will keep Linscott-Rumford open.

If a decision had not been made, schools were looking at the potential of continued hallway learning, moving programs to other schools, and losing libraries.

“Obviously we know that there was really no best option but as a representative from the Linscott School we’re really happy that none of us have to move,” said Linscott-Rumford School representative Cassie Tobey. “It’s the least disruptive for us, for the time being.”

7News was told the plan was chosen because it requires the least amount of elementary students to change schools.

