DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read murder trial will resume Thursday following an emotional day in court Wednesday.

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

O’Keefe was dating Read when he died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

Jurors heard from a state police homicide detective, Trooper Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, and a pair of forensic scientists from the state police crime lab, Ashley Vallier and Christina Hanley, as the Karen Read murder trial marked its 20th day of testimony Wednesday.

While on the stand, Bukhenik showed jurors the clothing Boston police officer John O’Keefe was wearing the night he died, prompting tears from at least one person in the courtroom.

