Stopping by Cambridge, Mass., as part of the royal couple’s visit to Boston, Princess Catherine met and shook hands with the public Friday morning, making one woman’s day in particular with a special birthday wish.

Over a thousand people crowded Church Street where the Princess of Wales arrived to visit the Center for Developing Youth at Harvard University. The visit marked the start of day three for her and Price William’s visit to the area ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony later in the evening.

Much like how the royal couple took time to meet the public while in Chelsea after stopping by the Roca center, the Princess met with the hundreds of people who came out in frigid weather to see her.

Amongst them was Stoneham resident Sharon Morrissette, who said she had been waiting some four-and-a-half hours to get a glimpse. Instead, standing right at the barrier, she got to meet royalty up close and personal.

“I’m still shaking – I’m not sure if it’s because I’m cold or because she actually shook my hand,” Morrissette told 7NEWS. “I did tell her to get into the car because she didn’t have a coat on – and she said it was hot upstairs so she was fine, and she wished me a ‘happy birthday.’ And it was kind of amazing.”

A fan of the royal couple for the longest time, she said when Kate Middleton married the Prince in 2011, Morrissette and others had a party at 5 a.m. to mark the occasion, complete with mimosas for those did not have work that and orange juice for those who did.

When asked what was going through her mind before the two shook hands, she said there was some anxiety as the Princess of Wales focused on the other side of the crowd at first. But when the royal shifted to her part of the onlookers, the experience was amazing.

“Then she came over and she was lovely to everyone, just smiling, shaking everyone’s hands – just very, very sweet,” Morrissette said.

Princess Catherine also journeyed across Church Street to meet others at one point while collecting flowers and various gifts from the crowds.

For Morrissette, though, the once-in-a-lifetime meeting was the best gift she could ask for.

“The best – absolutely the best,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)