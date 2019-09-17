After woman struck by truck dies, Harvard Square described as unsafe

CAMBRIDGE, MAINE (WHDH) - After a woman struck by a boom truck in Cambridge’s Harvard Square on Tuesday morning died, workers and residents said the area is becoming unsafe for pedestrians.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Brattle Street near the Out of Town News building just before 7 a.m. found a woman in her 60s suffering from serious injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests a Waltham Lumber boom truck carrying sheetrock hit the woman while she crossed the street without using a crosswalk, Ryan and Bard said.

The driver of the boom truck remained on the scene. The company did not comment.

Timothy Madden, a Teamster in the same union as the driver of the truck, said large vehicles and pedestrians in the area are a dangerous mix.

“There are blind spots,” Madden said. “There are people out here with headphones, people not paying attention, and these roads were not built for trucks … some of these trucks maybe don’t belong on these roads.”

“I think everyone is always running around Harvard Square, like there’s so many people thinking about other things,” said Leila Yildiz.”

