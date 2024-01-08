The aftermath of the first snowstorm of the season continued to cause issues on the roads as the work week got underway Monday, including in Worcester County and northeast Massachusetts, where towns saw some of the highest snowfall totals.

The storm left its mark on many communities, with spotters for the National Weather Service estimating Worcester itself saw at least 15.5″ of snowfall. Further north, Ashburnham and Leominster saw over 17″.

But after the snow was done falling, some residents found out the hard way that a layer of ice made the results of the heavy snowfall even heavier.

One Worcester man who waited for the snow to stop before clearing his property on Monday told 7NEWS he ended up starting the week with a workout.

“I like to look at it as a good exercise, so as long as I lift with the legs and focus on my form, it’s a good workout,” he told 7NEWS.

Even after many roadways were plowed, the impact of the weekend storm continued to cause trouble, with at least two school buses in Fitchburg ending up stuck Monday morning. No injuries were reported in either case, with one bus sliding into a fence on the Fifth Massachusetts Turnpike while another slid into snow on Abbot Avenue.

Elsewhere, trees brought down by heavy snow led to closures on Route 2A from Concord to Acton.

In Hudson, a Quinn Middle School student suffered minor injuries when a tree crashed onto a vehicle at a bus stop Monday morning.

“I would believe it was a bus stop – parents in the vehicle with the kid, waiting for the bus, and we think, due to the weight of the snow on the tree [it] brought the tree down,” said Hudson Deputy Fire Chief Brian Harrington.

Ultimately, the roads were in better shape compared to Sunday, when residents in hilly areas like Worcester had trouble just getting traction. By Monday morning, vehicles were coming and going without much issue.

“It’s better – I got up my hill, I got down this morning with a little bit of skidding, but not too bad,” said resident Joshua Huehls.

Some were even able to get in some sledding, with various districts canceling school for Monday. The window for snowbound activities might end up being a short one, though, due to a pending rainstorm later in the week.

