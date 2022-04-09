DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A man died following an officer-involving shooting in New Hampshire on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of Old Coach Road and 28 Bypass in Derry, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

No officers were injured during the incident.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)