CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Thirteen New England residents are facing charges in connection with a cross-border drug trafficking investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced Friday.

The monthslong investigation revealed that Mark Dipaolo, 45, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, supplied methamphetamine to a number of people who then allegedly conspired to distribute the drug in the Concord area and the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Formella’s office said in a news release.

Dipaolo also supplied cocaine that was sold in Hudson, New Hampshire, and taken to Maine, according to investigators.

A total of 13 people were recently arrested. They are facing the following charges:

• Mark Dipaolo, age 45, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on December 16, 2021, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on a Rockingham Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. The case is next scheduled for a status conference at 1:30 p.m. on March 22, 2022. Dipaolo was later additionally charged in Hillsborough-South Superior Court with conspiracy to sell cocaine. That case is next scheduled for a dispositional conference at 9:00 a.m. on April 12, 2022.

• Craig Clark, age 50, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested on December 16, 2021, in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, on a Hillsborough-South Superior Court warrant for
conspiracy to sell cocaine. The case is next scheduled for a dispositional conference at 9:00 a.m. on April 6, 2022.

• James Towne, age 44, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested on December 21, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. The case is next scheduled for a dispositional conference at 10:30 a.m. on March 21, 2022.

• Jami Marquis, age 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested on December 21, 2021, in Concord, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. The case is next scheduled for a dispositional conference at 9:00 a.m. on March 21, 2022.

• Michael Marquis, age 55, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on December 21, 2021, in Concord, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for
conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. The case is next scheduled for a dispositional conference at 9:00 a.m. on March 14, 2022.

• Stephanie Allard, age 43, of Belmont, New Hampshire, was arrested on February 17, 2022, in Boscawen, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for
conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

• Jennifer Boudle, age 34, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested on February 17, 2022, in Concord, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for
conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

• Christopher Davis, age 49, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested on February 17, 2022, in Concord, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

• Robert Hopkins, age 33, of Lewiston, Maine, was arrested on February 17, 2022, in Greene, Maine, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell
methamphetamine.

• Nancy Jones, age 56, of Chichester, New Hampshire, was arrested on February 17, 2022, in Concord, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

• Shannon Pellot-Sosa, age 36, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was arrested on February 17, 2022, in Bow, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

• Kyle Putnam, age 38, of Tilton, New Hampshire, was arrested on February 17, 2022, in Tilton, New Hampshire, on a Merrimack Superior Court warrant for conspiracy to sell
methamphetamine.

