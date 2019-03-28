MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two barricaded subjects inside a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel have been firing shots at SWAT team members following a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight, authorities said.

One Manchester police officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent opened fire after engaging with a man who was holding a gun behind the Quality Inn on John E. Devine Drive about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

The man who was shot, later identified as Stephen Marshall, 51, of Manchester, was rushed to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting remain under investigation.

The Manchester police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

Shortly after the shooting, two people barricaded themselves inside a first-floor room of the hotel, Agati said.

These suspects have allegedly fired weapons at SWAT officers throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

No one has been struck by the gunfire, Agati said.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano says negotiations are ongoing and authorities are hoping for a resolution soon.

“Manchester police officers were, lack of better a term, they were attacked tonight. It’s something we can’t tolerate,” he told reporters during a Thursday morning news briefing. “Manchester SWAT officers have been on scene for several hours now. They’ve been working diligently and they have been extremely patient and their professionalism is shining through.”

The hotel was evacuated Wednesday night, leaving guests confused about what was going on.

“They knocked on my door at 9:30 (p.m.) and I answered the door and they said, ‘you need to leave,'” one guest recalled. “It wasn’t until I got downstairs to the lobby that they told me there was a shooting going on.”

The public is asked to avoid the area as roads around the Quality Inn are closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Matt Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-419-8291.

You can still hear shots being fired in the area around the #Manchester #QualityInn. Police say two suspects barricaded inside. At this point, no officers hurt. @7News pic.twitter.com/PujOTi5UU9 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 28, 2019

