MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two barricaded subjects inside a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel have been firing shots at SWAT team members overnight following a fatal officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

One Manchester police officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent engaging with Stephen Marshall, who had a gun in his hand, behind the Quality Inn on John E. Devine Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday fired their weapons at Marshall, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati announced.

Marshall was transported to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

The Manchester police officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave per protocol.

Following the shooting, two individuals barricaded themselves inside a first-floor room of the hotel, Agati said.

These suspects have allegedly fired weapons at SWAT officers throughout the night and into the morning hours.

Agati says no one has been struck by the gunfire.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano says negotiations are ongoing and authorities are hoping for a resolution soon.

The hotel was evacuated Wednesday night.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Matt Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-419-8291.

