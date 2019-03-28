MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 15-hour armed standoff at a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel that began after a deadly officer-involved shooting ended when officers found the two remaining suspects dead inside a hotel room, officials said.

After spending hours trying to convince two suspects who barricaded themselves inside a first-floor room at the Quality Inn on John E. Devine Drive, Manchester police announced around 10:15 a.m. that the standoff had ended.

The two remaining suspects, whose names have not been released, were later found dead inside the room, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

The two suspects allegedly fired weapons at SWAT officers throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

No one was struck by the gunfire, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said.

Prior to the standoff, one Manchester police officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent opened fire after engaging with a man who was holding a gun behind the hotel about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Agati.

The man who was shot, later identified as Stephen Marshall, 51, of Manchester, was rushed to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting remain under investigation.

The hotel was evacuated Wednesday night, leaving guests confused about what was going on.

“They knocked on my door at 9:30 (p.m.) and I answered the door and they said, ‘you need to leave,'” one guest recalled. “It wasn’t until I got downstairs to the lobby that they told me there was a shooting going on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Matt Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-419-8291.

